Liverpool reportedly prepare to ‘seduce’ Mbappe as Reds ready to unleash financial firepower

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to tempt Kylian Mbappe over to Anfield with a “complete package”, as reported by AS (via the Echo).

The PSG superstar has been heavily linked with a switch to a number of elite sides, with the Reds and Real Madrid thought to be the frontrunners for the Frenchman’s signature.

“Spotlights of the Premier League, a competition that Mbappe loves, a club with a history of past and present successes and it also goes hand in hand in the most purely lucrative businesses. Nike would be his Celestina,” as quoted from within the AS report. “That is where the potential of Mbappé comes in, an athlete sponsored by Nike who has just joined forces with another star of the house, Lebron James… in turn, a minority shareholder of Liverpool. Join the dotted line.”

“‘In economic and sporting terms, Liverpool is in a real position to fight any signing.’ This is what an expert in international transactions tells AS off the record.” Carlos Forjanes wrote. “Liverpool are offering Mbappé the complete pack to seduce him.”

The latter quote, sourced (and translated roughly by Google) from AS, which may not be word-for-word accurate, suggests that Liverpool would be able to compete effectively with the aforementioned Spanish outfit for Mbappe’s signature.

Of course, taking into account the World Cup-winner’s potential wage demands – on top of his likely ginormous transfer fee – we’d have to question whether Jurgen Klopp would green-light a move.

Bringing the No.7 to Anfield at the end of the season would be a huge statement of intent from the German, though it has been speculated that such a purchase would be contingent on one of our front-three departing.

Given that none of our forwards have hit their 30s yet, they arguably still have a lot to offer the club for the foreseeable future.

As much as we’d all dearly love to see Mbappe lighting up L4 on a regular basis, we’d be remiss to move on any one of our current front-three so soon.