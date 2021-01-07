Liverpool transfer rumours rated – including Botman, Alaba & Balogun

The first week of the January transfer window is over and Liverpool have already racked up a load of rumours.

A trend we’ve already noticed is almost every centre-half who isn’t tied down to a five-year deal is being linked with a move to Anfield.

This was somewhat predictable, however, with Liverpool short at the back without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez this season.

We at Empire of the Kop have decided to take a look at some of the most prominent transfer rumours and offer our opinion.

Sven Botman – 4/10

From relative obscurity to having his social media profiles flooded by Liverpool fans, Botman’s name has become very relevant over the last seven days.

Initially reported by French outlet Foot Mercato, the tenuous link has been shot down by almost every reliable source.

David Alaba – 6/10

Another Bayern Munich superstar? Maybe. Links between Alaba and Liverpool were easy to make, with the player’s contract running out in the summer and the Reds said to be keen on a versatile defender.

There wasn’t much to this rumour until last night, when reliable journalist Romeo Agresti said we’d tabled a hefty contract offer for the Austria international.

Folarin Balogun – 5/10

The Arsenal youngster has been linked with a move away from the Emirates for a short while now, and Anfield is usually named as a possible destination for the England U20 starlet.

While a potential deal for Balogun makes a great deal of sense, The Athletic claim he has his heart set on a move to the Bundesliga – but never say never.

Ozan Kabak – 8/10

Excitement around him may have died down over the last week or so, but Kabak is certainly still on Liverpool’s radar.

Whether a move will happen this month or in the future is unclear, but we at Empire of the Kop are aware the Reds have already made contact with Schalke.