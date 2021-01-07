(Photo) Carra rinses Neville after Man Utd crash out of the Cup with brilliant three-word post

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher didn’t waste any time in taking a swipe at Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville on social media, after Manchester United crashed out of the League Cup at the hands of their closest rivals.

City outclassed the Red Devils in a 2-0 victory last night to reach the final of Pep Guardiola’s favourite competition.

Earlier this week, many Man Utd fans – Neville included – were celebrating being ‘joint-top’ of the Premier League table with Liverpool.

Carragher clearly didn’t forget this as he shared a photo of G-Nev celebrating with the caption ‘joint semi finalists‘ – but he’s yet to garner a response.

