Transfer for striker unlikely due to LFC’s valuation – report

Liverpool hero Divock Origi has been linked with a move away from Anfield, but it now seems one particular exit route is unlikely for the Belgian.

Wolves have reportedly shown interest in the forward, but the Reds’ £25million price tag will probably drive would-be suitors away.

According to the reliable Tim Spiers of The Athletic, Wolves don’t have the money available to pull off a big permanent deal this month after a busy summer.

This by no way means Origi can’t be sold or sent out on loan to another club this winter, but it seems we can now rule the West Midlands outfit of the equation.

MORE: Liverpool transfer rumours rated – including Botman, Alaba & Balogun

Should the Belgian make a move this year – and in our opinion, if it’s not Wolves it’ll be somewhere else – he’ll leave Liverpool a legend, having been a part of the squad throughout our recent successes.

To his credit, Origi does have some attractive attributes for offensive sides, with his ability to fill in both up-top and on the flanks in equal measure a great asset.

With the arrivals of Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino at Anfield, the writing seems to be on the walls for our No.27 who has seen his inclusion fall off a cliff over the last 18 months.