(Video) Klopp rushes to Trent’s defence following accusations over form

Jurgen Klopp was visibly amused by questions over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s form following the dismal 1-0 loss to Southampton on Monday.

The fullback has come under fire following a performance in which he set a record this season for losing possession 38 times in the clash with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

While the right-back did, admittedly, have an uncharacteristically poor game, it was hardly to such an extent as to be deservingly singled out from the rest of his teammates.

As Ian Wright rightly noted, given Trent’s importance in creating chances for the side, he’s one of the more likely candidates to lose possession more frequently than the rest of the team.

The Liverpool defender has had a particularly rough start to the season, but despite all of that we’d expect to see him back to his normal brilliant self sooner or later.

"Not his best game (Southampton), he knows that, we know that." – Jurgen Klopp defends Trent Alexander-Arnold after criticism over the full-back's poor form of late 👏 #LFC pic.twitter.com/FFhkVuncSu — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 7, 2021