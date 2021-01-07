(Video) Klopp says new centre-half unlikely because “these owners” are “very responsible”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has seemingly aimed a veiled dig at owners FSG for being “very responsible” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boss was careful with his words in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Reds’ trip to Villa Park, but it seems clear to us that he’s saying other clubs in their position would look to strengthen in the transfer market this month.

By no means do we think this is Klopp publicly taking aim at FSG, who he called “these owners“, but it certainly reveals the boss’ opinion of the current situation and whether he – personally – would like to make changes.

Jurgen Klopp explains "it's just not likely" #LFC will sign a new centre-half because the owners are "very responsible" ❌