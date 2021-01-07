(Videos) PL fans can’t believe Martial’s hilariously blatant dive in Caribao Cup semi-final

Clips captured by Premier League fans of Manchester United’s clash with Manchester City caught the moment Anthony Martial attempted to deceive the officials with a well-executed dive in the opposition’s box.

United suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of their city rivals in the Carabao Cup semi-final to knock them out of the competition.

One of the two Liverpool fans who shared the moment in question made a more than fair point about the incident, noting that Red Devils fans would have made a similar mockery of such blatant simulation had it come from one of Liverpool’s forwards.

This is hardly the first time that a United player has attempted to win a penalty through such deception, though we’re glad to see that on this occasion the referee was having none of it.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

If this was Salah or Manè United fans would already be in the process of making a documentary about it pic.twitter.com/MXd1tofHlW — Tommy (@TLister77) January 6, 2021

What a dive from martial pic.twitter.com/WU3DkADbwv — Mo (@MIG311200) January 6, 2021