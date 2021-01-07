Aston Villa release updated statement with LFC tie hanging in the balance

Aston Villa have released an updated statement in regard to the impending FA Cup meeting with Liverpool tomorrow, announcing that the club is working with the FA to ensure that the tie goes ahead.

The Birmingham-based side is awaiting further Covid-19 test results, which will ultimately help decide whether the fixture goes ahead.

With the FA yet to clarify the conditions within which the game must go on, Liverpool are reportedly expecting to still be out on the pitch on Friday at 7:45 PM.

There’s still the possibility that the fixture could be postponed, considering the precedent set by sides like Manchester City and Fulham, however, fixture congestion may force Villa to play the tie with U21 players or forfeit.

It wouldn’t be the first time that a club has been forced to field youth players, with the Villans cruising to a 5-0 win over Liverpool’s youngest-ever first-XI last year in the EFL cup, as our seniors prepared to face off with Monterrey in the Club World Cup in Qatar.

While a postponement or forfeit would be beneficial to the Reds, we’re hopeful that the game can still go on.

Talks remain ongoing between Villa and the FA, with a final decision to be made tomorrow on whether the tie can go ahead as planned.