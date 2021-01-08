Fabio Capello blasts ‘over the top’ Hasenhuttl reaction after Southampton win

Fabio Capello has questioned Ralph Hasenhuttl’s emotional post-match reaction to beating Liverpool 1-0 on Monday .

The Southampton manager fell to his knees at the final whistle as the Reds dropped points for the third game in a row.

“I don’t understand this sort of thing,” the ex-England coach told Sky Sports Italia (via Caught Offside). “He was working, a bit of emotion is fine in these situations, but this was completely over the top. Why on earth would you start crying?”

Given that we’re blessed with a manager who wears his heart on his sleeve, we’ll always be the first to welcome any kind of emotion during the game – it’s perfectly natural.

Let’s be honest, we love to see it from Jurgen Klopp week in, week out; it makes the game more interesting, and at a basic level, it’s easier to connect with a coach who feels the game as passionately as us fans do.

While it’s never fun to see Liverpool lose, this was not a malicious outburst, so why on earth would you criticise it?

As far as we at the EOTK are concerned, we’ll take raw passion in the Premier League any day over rigid stoicism.