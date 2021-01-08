Klopp explains how ‘No.1’ Schlumberger will improve LFC fortunes

Jurgen Klopp has sung the praises of the newly appointed Dr. Andreas Schlumberger, who joined the club last month.

The Reds’ new head of recovery and performance had previously worked with the German at Dortmund as a rehab coach between 2011 and 2015.

“Yes, if you would ask people in Germany, in this area – rehab, performance, recovery – he is No.1 in Germany,” Jurgen Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com. “His CV is just incredible, absolutely incredible.

“It’s nothing to do really with me personally; yes, we know each other but it’s nothing to do with that,” the former Dortmund man added. “It was, for me, a chance for the club to bring in an outstanding person with an incredible knowledge about very important things in football. And that’s why he’s here.”

With Liverpool having been ravaged by injuries, (albeit, within an uniquely unprecedented season), it makes a great deal of sense that the side have moved quickly to further improve our already highly talented backroom.

Sitting between Andreas Kornmayer and the head physio and doctor, Schlumberger’s main role is to facilitate the quick recovery of our sidelined players.

Given Klopp’s ruthless determination in constantly evolving every aspect of the club and seeking any advantage he can gain against our rivals, we’ve no doubt that this is an appointment made beyond reasons of familiarity.

If there’s any chance that the boss’ compatriot could streamline the return to action of the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, or even ensure that habitually injury-prone players can string a greater number of games together, Schlumberger will be incredibly valuable.