Liverpool have new €15m CB target which reeks of Michael Edwards – but AC Milan might get their first

Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Strasbourg central defender Mohamed Simakan, according to French telefoot journalist Julien Maynard.

However, Maynard says that AC Milan are closing in on a €15m deal for the 20-year-old Frenchman – who has taken Ligue 1 by storm this term.

Simakan looks a tidy prospect, but given his lack of top level experience and the fact he currently doesn’t speak English, he’s maybe not a smart January option as a short-term fix – which is essentially what we’re after in the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Both should be back next season, but for now, we need a centre-back who can come in and steady the ship in their absence – allowing us some protection for when Joel Matip is also unavailable.

Still, if noises coming out of the club are to be believed, nobody has been lined up – and Liverpool and should only expect reinforcements comes the summer.

