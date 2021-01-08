Liverpool’s genius Nike deal means Mbappe signing would pay large chunks of itself

Liverpool’s interest in Kylian Mbappe is real and something the club will try to make happen in the summer of 2021 – come the end of this season.

This is according to Spanish outlet AS, who cleverly note that the mammoth deal we signed with Nike could effectively help make the transfer dream a reality.

Liverpool’s arrangement with our shirt sponsors means 20% of every piece of LFC merchandise sold goes back to the club.

Mbappe’s arrival would send global merchandise through the roof – perhaps like no other potential signing bar Lionel Messi.

If Liverpool sold one million Mbappe shirts, at around £75 a go, that would equate to £15m – which would hopefully cover his wages for a year!

It’s not something that could be considered imminent, and our pressing concern right now is to win the Premier League title with what we have – but a summer chasing the world’s next best player could be a mighty exciting one!

Mbappe’s deal expires in 2022, so PSG know they have to cash in this summer coming.