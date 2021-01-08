Surprise PL side reportedly set to challenge Liverpool for Kabak signing

Liverpool will face a challenge from West Ham for the signature of highly-rated centre-back Ozan Kabak, according to Bild (via Caught Offside).

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with the Reds of late, with the club reportedly having made contact with Kabak’s representatives in November, with little success.

Given our prior interest, it’s a little surprising that the Hammers would appear to be the only side queueing up behind us for the Turkish international.

In consideration of our current defensive crisis, Liverpool are in desperate need of a new defender to cover their bases going into the second-half of the season.

With Kabak’s valuation reportedly fluctuating around the £20m mark on any given day, Jurgen Klopp would have hardly had to ask the club to empty the bank – even during the current crisis – for the funds required.

Of course, there is also the likely possibility that, following talks, Klopp and co. merely decided that the Bundesliga defender wasn’t the right fit.

Whatever the reason, it seems to be the case that the Reds are preparing for life with only Fabinho – a midfielder-turned-defender – as a reliable first-choice centre-half.

It’s a risky ploy from the club and one we can only hope pays off, as well as many others have, in the long-run.

