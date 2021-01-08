(Video) Anthony Martial’s embarrassing dive proves Mourinho and Klopp are right about Manchester United

There was a very strange moment in the EFL Cup semi-finals midweek..

Anthony Martial of Manchester United ran into the penalty area, in desperate search of a spot-kick that has become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s speciality since taking over as Old Trafford boss – only to forget he actually had to be touched in order to get one!

The whistle didn’t blow, thankfully – but it was quite a noticeable moment considering Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp had both called out United’s consistent winning of penalties in the days beforehand.

Mourinho took it a step further than Klopp and suggested they’re simply just diving, while Klopp was naturally more subtle and questioned how Solskjaer has more Premier League penalties than he has despite being at the club less than half the time.

If it was mindgames, we hope it works!

If this was Salah or Manè United fans would already be in the process of making a documentary about it pic.twitter.com/MXd1tofHlW — Tommy (@TLister77) January 6, 2021