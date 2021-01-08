(Video) ‘I’ve never been so proud’ – Beaming Barry over the moon with goal v LFC

Louie Barry could not stop smiling as he talked to Des Kelly about his FA Cup goal against Liverpool.

The 17-year-old had put the Villans on level terms with Jurgen Klopp’s men in the first-half, after a defensive horror show from the Reds.

We shouldn’t take anything away from the ex-Barca man, however, and it’s absolutely delightful to see how much the goal means to him.

It’s moments like these that remind you – even in a COVID-19-enforced fan-less world – just how special football can be.

Go on, admit it, you’re smiling too.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sports:

"I knew that I had it as soon as I saw it…" "I've never been so proud, it all happened so quick!" Louie Barry's post-match interview with @TheDesKelly will put a smile on any football fan's face 😁#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/22nwGErprG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 8, 2021