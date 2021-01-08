(Video) Ex-Barca teen equalises for Villa after horror show from LFC defence

A young Aston Villa side drew level with Jurgen Klopp’s men after ex-Barca man Louie Barry benefitted from some horrific defending by Liverpool to net past Caoimhin Kelleher.

It’s not the scoreline we were admittedly expecting at the end of the first-half at the time of writing, with the Reds missing a host of chances to put the game to bed early.

Full credit, however, must be given to the Villans, who have defended bravely in the first 45 minutes and got their reward.

One thing’s for certain of course: we wouldn’t want to be alone with Jurgen Klopp in that away dressing room right now…

We’d expect a much-improved performance going into the second-half.

Oh my goodness, Aston Villa have scored a brilliant goal to equalise against Liverpool! 😱 Louie Barry has put his name up in lights and he can't quite believe it!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/WrKE2yG0ZR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 8, 2021