(Video) Hilarious moment Louie Barry realises he must settle for Fabinho’s shirt

A clip has emerged of Louie Barry searching amongst the opposition for a Reds star still bearing a jersey, eventually asking for Fabinho’s as the players exited the pitch.

A Twitter user caught the hilarious post-match moment as the Aston Villa goalscorer realised he was running out of options from the Liverpool squad.

Even with the likes of Mo Salah and Thiago Alcantara having been quickly snapped up by the Villa prospects, Barry could hardly complain after being gifted the Brazilian’s shirt.

Credit to the ex-Barcelona man for taking advantage of some poor defending from Rhys Williams to briefly level the score.

It was an outing that the Villans should take pride in, not least of all highly-rated youngster Barry.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sports:

Race for a shirt – Mo Salah gets picked of early, Louie Barry looking around – has to settle for Fabinho 😂 pic.twitter.com/HWpSjsmqTA — Tim Green (@tjgreen21) January 8, 2021