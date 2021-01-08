(Video) Liverpool-Villa FA Cup tie ‘fully-expected’ to go ahead pending COVID-19 test results

Reporting for Sky Sports, Rob Dorsett confirmed that Liverpool’s impending clash with Aston Villa is forecasted to go on in the evening; though, this will be dependent on the COVID-19 test results that come back from the Villans youth players.

The Reds’ FA Cup clash with Dean Smith’s side was, it was thought, lined up for postponement, after it emerged that there had been an outbreak at the West Midlands side’s training ground.

The reporter did warn, however, that we shouldn’t assume that the game is 100% likely to go ahead, given the “unpredictability” of the virus.

Should enough of the Villans’ youngsters come back with negative results, we’d expect to see the FA Cup third round tie be played out as planned.

We wish a speedy recovery to those affected by Covid at Aston Villa.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

#AVFC's FA Cup tie with #LFC tonight is expected to go ahead but their Premier League game against #THFC is in doubt after an outbreak of coronavirus in the first-team squad. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 8, 2021