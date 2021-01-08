(Video) Louie Barrie gets rollicking for swapping shirts; asks Fabinho for his back in brilliant moment

We loved this moment!

Post-match tonight, Aston Villa goalscorer Louie Barrie swapped shirts with Fabinho – but the youngster was then told off by one of his coaches for giving away the top he made his debut in!

Smiling, Barrie tore down the tunnel to find our Brazilian, who was good enough to let him have it back – and keep the Liverpool no.3 top as well.

We’re chuffed for Barrie. He barely had a sniff but his one chance, he took it.

Whatever happens in his football career, he’ll always have this to remember.

😂😂😂 Just tweeted this! Brilliant stuff! Hopefully @_fabinhotavares let him keep his too! pic.twitter.com/wHNTxpK3St — Paul Jason – Premier League Champions (@lfcpaul84) January 8, 2021