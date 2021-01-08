(Video) Mane heads Liverpool into lead after lovely Jones cross

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for the Reds in their FA Cup third round tie with Aston Villa, after an excellently-taken cross by Curtis Jones.

The Senegalese appeared to hurt himself leaping for the ball but carried on at the time of writing.

Jurgen Klopp’s men faced a Villa side comprised of the club’s youth, following the announcement of a training ground outbreak of COVID-19.

Whilst it’s not exactly the first-XI we expected to face, it’s important that the Reds take the fixture seriously.

We’d love to see Mo Salah join his fellow forward on the scoresheet this evening and build up a taste for goals, particularly in consideration of the upcoming clash with Manchester United.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Curtis Jones finds Sadio Mané with a pinpoint cross and Liverpool take an early lead at Villa Park.#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/ad6dXYg3Wk — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 8, 2021