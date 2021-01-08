(Video) Mo Salah absolutely has to pass at 1-0, but shoots tamely instead v Aston Villa

We adore Mo Salah, but he’s in a sticky patch right now, as are most of his team-mates, in fairness.

The Egyptian King hasn’t scored since the 7-0 win over Crystal Palace (doesn’t that seem like a long time ago?) and is in a real rut.

This moment here at 1-0 sums up his decision making right now. The no.11 simply had to square it to his onrushing team-mates, but decided to cut in and shoot on his left foot instead.

We could have walked the ball into the goal if he’d just played the obvious sideways pass – but there we go.

It’s together that the Reds will get through this bad patch – but they need to finish some of the good positions they’re getting into.

Salah really should pass here… pic.twitter.com/qGk7G93ERZ — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) January 8, 2021