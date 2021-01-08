(Video) Mo Salah makes it four after great turn in Villa box

Mo Salah helped the Reds overcome their disastrous first-half performance with a well-taken effort to give Liverpool a three goal cushion.

The Egyptian forward received a short pass in the Aston Villa box, before quickly firing away the club’s fourth goal of the night.

Xherdan Shaqiri adds another assist to his tally after taking on Thiago Alcantara’s pass from midfield.

It’s fair to say that the introduction of Thiago and the Switzerland international in the second-half left quite the impression on the FA Cup tie.

Don’t get us wrong, we know that we faced Villa’s youth side here (who put up a more than admirable fight), but it does go to show just how important the former Bayern man will be for Jurgen Klopp going forward.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Goal

1 : 4 Salah pic.twitter.com/uuixrGBYSg — ScoreCard (@_ScoreCard_) January 8, 2021