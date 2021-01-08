(Video) Mohamed Simakan Best Bits | Liverpool’s latest rumoured centre-back target

Liverpool were today linked with Mohamed Simakan of Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

French journalist Julian Maynard said we’ve been keeping tabs on the 20-year-old, although admitted it’s AC Milan who are closest to his signature.

Grosse concurrence entre MilanAC et Leipzig pour le transfert de Mohamed Simakan. Les 2 clubs sont quasi d’accord avec Strasbourg et devraient rapidement formuler une offre.

A l’écoute, le joueur devra ensuite faire son choix.

Liverpool se tient informé de l’évolution du dossier. https://t.co/uyRgLaxt2D — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) January 7, 2021

Still, having not heard of him before, we did what all good Liverpool fans do and head to YouTube and find the best compilation of the rumoured target!

Simakan clearly likes a tackle, and although he’s not properly tall, he’s limby – and makes Fabinho-esque interceptions by timing his efforts to dispossess appropriately.

He looks pretty quick and he can pass the ball, although doesn’t look as comfortable on it as Virgil van Dijk or Joe Gomez.

The player is likely off to Italy anyway – and in truth we’d rather someone a little more experienced who can come in and do a job immediately.