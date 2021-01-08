(Video) Thiago’s luducrous 45 minutes: roulettes, no-look passes, bar-smash, through-balls and more v Aston Villa’s kids

It’s crazy that Jurgen Klopp had to take off Jordan Henderson for Thiago at half-time, but the skipper and his team-mates were shambolic in the opening 45 minutes.

As a result, Klopp asked Thiago to come on and the Spaniard duly delivered. He looked head and shoulders above every other player on the field, which isn’t a big claim considering he was up against teenagers – but a slightly bigger one when you realise his team-mates are all Premier League champions!

In this compilation, you’ll see it all: Thiago’s passes, his skills, his dribbling, his interceptions…

He’s incredible and we desperately want him to get a run in the side now if this is a sign of things to come.

