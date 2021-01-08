(Video) Thiago’s no-look pass in buildup to Mo Salah goal is something no other Liverpool player could do

(Video) Thiago’s no-look pass in buildup to Mo Salah goal is something no other Liverpool player could do

As the Twitter poster suggests, any of Liverpool’s other midfielders play this ball to Neco Williams on the touchline – and that is pretty much a fact.

But the Spaniard looked infield, saw Xherdan Shaqiri, and hit his feet with a pinged no-look pass.

It cut about four Villa players out of the game and led to Salah doing what he does best: finding the back of the net.

Liverpool were atrocious in the first-half, but the game changed upon Thiago’s introduction.

Yes, he’s a Champions League winner – and his opposition tonight got dropped at the stadium by their parents – but he completely changed our game and is already maybe our best player!

