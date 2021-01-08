(Video) Gini Wijnaldum fires Liverpool ahead with first-ever FA Cup goal

Gini Wijnaldum put the Reds ahead in their FA Cup third round tie with a smooth finish from the edge of the Aston Villa box.

The Dutchman calmly strolled into the area to receive the short ball from Mo Salah before firing an effort first-time into the right-hand corner, redeeming himself for a missed opportunity in the first-half.

A mixture of tiredness on Villa’s part and what we would imagine to be a good talking-to issued by Jurgen Klopp to his first-XI at half-time (not to mention bringing Thiago Alcantara onto the pitch) appears to have turned the tide, at the time of writing.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Barcelona at the end of the season, with the midfielder yet to offer the Liverpool hierarchy a reply to their latest contract offer.

Hopefully Gini can offer goal or two for the Reds in their upcoming clash with Manchester United next week and, most importantly, agree to extend his stay at Anfield.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sports:

Liverpool go back in front thanks to a classy finish from Gini Wijnaldum 🔴#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/t2tii5dvyv — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 8, 2021