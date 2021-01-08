(Video) Wijnaldum’s miss v Aston Villa almost classes as a comedy one in FA Cup tie

At the time of writing, Liverpool are 1-0 up v Aston Villa, so it’s quite possible that when you read this, the team and Gini Wijnaldum will have scored a few more!

But there was one almost comedy moment early on, when the Dutchman completely fluffed his lines in front of goal…

He had all the time in the world, and could have controlled it, dribbled closer to goal and rolled it in the corner – but instead took it on early and scooped it over the bar!

It wasn’t a great effort from our brilliant Dutchman, but not one that we think will prove costly…

Let’s hope he and the club can come to terms this month on a new contract. We’re still hoping!