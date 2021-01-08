(Videos) Rhys Williams replicates legendary Ragnar Klavan move

(Videos) Rhys Williams replicates legendary Ragnar Klavan move

Rhys Williams has been caught emulating Liverpool cult hero Ragnar Klavan in his imitation of the former Reds defender’s infamous unmarked dummy.

The Academy graduate took a short pass outside of the away side’s box, swivelling to take a touch on his back before head the ball down ahead of him.

There were a dozen different ways the 19-year-old could have controlled ball, but instead he chose what looked to be the most difficult option!

We can’t decide whether Williams meant to produce a move so reminiscent of the Estonian’s much-shared moment, but it made for some pretty hilarious viewing.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of BT Sports 

 

