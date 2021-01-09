Aston Villa’s best player last night was actually on trial at Liverpool

Akos Onodi spent two weeks on trial with Liverpool back in 2017, but the club felt he wasn’t up to scratch and allowed Aston Villa a free-run at his signature.

Last night, the 19-year-old put in a sensational performance against us in the FA Cup clash at Villa Park, making countless saves to keep his side from a hammering they wouldn’t have deserved!

We wonder if any of the Academy bosses watching on reckoned they might’ve made a mistake in not bringing Onodi to Anfield…

Louie Barry also impressed, but the striker only really had one major involvement, which was his coolly taken goal.

The 17-year-old’s interview after the match was terrific and we were mighty pleased for him in truth.

Liverpool now enter the draw for the 4th Round, and Jurgen Klopp will hope for an Anfield tie – or even better – opposition from the EFL.

