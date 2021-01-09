Sir Kenny Dalglish with heartwarming tweet following Liverpool anniversary

Sir Kenny Dalglish released a tweet in recognition of the 10th anniversary of his second appointment as Liverpool manager.

Taking over the reins once more following Roy Hodgson’s disastrous stint at the helm, the Reds legend helped steady the ship and steer the side away from the relegation places.

Just read that it was 10yrs ago I was appointed manager AGAIN@Lfc. What a lucky man. Truly honoured and grateful to everyone involved. Brilliant owners to work for and unbelievable fans who support us. Impossible to show/say how much I appreciated it. — Sir Kenny Dalglish (😷) (@kennethdalglish) January 9, 2021

The Scot won the club our first trophy in six years following a penalty shootout in the League Cup final the next season, though we fell short at the same stage in the FA Cup.

It was an appointment that drew a lot of praise from the Liverpool fanbase; Dalglish was a much-needed salve for a team that looked in desperate shape following the departure of Rafa Benitez in 2010.

You won’t find many who embody the club’s values as clearly as the former striker, and we can’t begin to put into words just how grateful we are for his services to the club.

It’s quite a remarkable feat – especially considering how much football had changed since he was last in charge of a Premier League side – to have won trophies with the same club decades apart.

King Kenny, you’re Liverpool through and through.