Fabinho sends wholesome tweet after returning Louie Barry’s shirt after Aston Villa clash

Fabinho showed his class last night, when he gave Louie Barry his shirt back after initially swapping it with the Aston Villa youngster!

He let Villa’s goalscorer keep his top as well, obviously…

At full-time Fabinho tweeted his congratulations to Villa’s youngsters – and also sent a message to the Liverpool players currently sidelined with injuries: Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and long-term absentees, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Hopefully before Manchester United next weekend, we’ll have Matip and Keita back available for selection, with Jota available at the end of January.

VVD and Gomez will be lucky to feature this season, as we know.

Job done! Let's go to the next round. Congratulations to the Villa's boys. Not the best circumstances, but well played! And a speedy recovery to those who were out tonight. 🙏🏾👊🏾🔴 pic.twitter.com/dbNHOIbZ8o — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) January 8, 2021