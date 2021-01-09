Liverpool competing with Real Madrid on three fronts as race for Nuno Mendes heats up

Liverpool are vying with Real Madrid for Nuno Mendes’ signature, among a number of other rumoured targets, as reported by the Echo.

The Spanish outfit are reportedly competing with the Reds to sign the likes of Kylian Mbappe and David Alaba, with it thought that Madrid are the frontrunners for the latter.

The Sporting Lisbon left-back would be an exciting prospect for Jurgen Klopp to coach, not least of all due to his versatility, as the youngster can also fill-in at the centre of defence.

While Mbappe could be out of Liverpool’s price-range (despite speculation to the contrary), Alaba and Mendes are both targets that the club could genuinely secure.

However, with the 18-year-old having reportedly signed a long-term contract with the Portuguese side, and the Bayern ace being unlikely to move on until the summer, neither would be available to help solve Klopp’s current defensive crisis.

Should we get some business done in the summer transfer window, of course, we could hardly go wrong by bringing in Mendes and one of the other two rumoured targets – provided that the funds are there to be used.

