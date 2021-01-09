Salah’s agent ‘negotiating’ with Liverpool as club prioritises contracts for other stars

Mo Salah’s agent is reportedly ‘negotiating’ with Liverpool to clarify the Anfield side’s intentions over the forward’s contract situation.

The Reds are in no rush to make a new offer to the Egyptian just yet, with the club instead focusing their efforts on the likes of Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk.

“His agent is negotiating with the club to understand what’s going on for the (new) contract,” the Sky Sports journalist told Give Me Sport. “They are not negotiating right now but, for sure, the concept of Salah will be something they talk about, like in the next year.”

“So we will see, but, for sure, at the moment, Liverpool are really calm about the situation of Salah, they are happy with him and they are concentrating more on other players like Fabinho, Van Dijk, extending their contracts and then we will see what’s going on with Salah,” Romano added.

All three of Salah, Van Dijk and Fabinho have contracts that are set to expire in the summer of 2023.

It may seem a far-off time for the fans, but it’s the right decision by the Liverpool hierarchy to consider updating the terms of some of their most valuable assets.

Given the speculation around the Egypt international – in stark comparison to Fabinho or Van Dijk – we would question why the club wouldn’t prioritise Mo first and finally put to bed any suggestions in regard to his Anfield future.

We’ll be delighted to see some of our key stars extending their stay at L4, but given that the aforementioned players’ contracts are all set to expire in the same year, there’s no particular rush to prioritise any one of the Reds in question over the No.11.

Either way, Liverpool haven’t let us down of late with such arrangements, so we’ll trust those at the top to continue making the right decisions.