Marine boss reveals Liverpool involvement in Tottenham preparation

Neil Young revealed that Liverpool have been helping Marine in their preparations for the upcoming FA Cup clash with Spurs by providing video footage of the London side’s games this term.

The Non-League club are set for one of the biggest games in their 127-year history, after beating Havant & Waterlooville 1-0 in the prior round.

“We’ve watched a lot of games of Tottenham, and had some help off Liverpool to be fair in terms of help to access to the games,” the North-West side’s boss told the Echo. “We don’t have those facilities and they have been very good to us to help us get access to those games.”

To say it’ll be a difficult game for the eighth-tier club would be something of a massive understatement, however, that’s not to say that all hope is lost for the Mariners.

For a side with limited funds, the kind of help provided by Liverpool – and Everton in offering up their training facilities – may provide Young’s men with the extra edge they need to take the game to Tottenham.

Of course, it must be admitted that a surprise victory for the Non-League team would be worth it just for the potential possibility of a Jose Mourinho post-match meltdown.

We all love an underdog story, and perhaps Marine could provide the latest big upset to restore the magic of the FA Cup.