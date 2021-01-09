‘Not an amazing bid in Gini’s idea’ – Sky Sports journo provides update on Wijnaldum contract offer

Reputable Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that Gini Wijnaldum was not blown away by Liverpool’s latest contract offer, in an wide-ranging interview with Give Me Sport.

The Dutch international’s future at Anfield has been a source of much speculation in recent months, with the 30-year-old’s contract due to expire in the summer.

“I have to be honest with you. Talking with people around Gini, I’ve been told that he has been respectful to Liverpool,” the Italian said. “So he said. like before Christmas, he spoke with the club, he received a new bid from Liverpool, like in the first week of December, to try to extend his contract and it was not an amazing bid in Gini’s idea.”

“He was expecting something different but he said ‘okay, let’s take some time. I want to speak with my family. I want to decide in the next week, so give me some time to decide and I won’t talk with any other clubs’,” the journo added. “If he will refuse Liverpool, for sure, Barcelona will be one of the options because as you said, like last summer, they were pushing and pushing to get him.”

Theoretically, the midfielder can already begin negotiations to leave the club on a Bosman, however, it’s been reported that the former Newcastle man wishes to mull over the terms offered before entering into talks for a move elsewhere.

It’s thought that Ronald Koeman of Barcelona remains desperate to bring his compatriot to Camp Nou, with the Catalans waiting to pounce should Wijnaldum decide to reject the contract.

At 30 years of age, we can understand the Liverpool hierarchy’s reluctance to tie the Dutchman down on a lucrative long-term contract, given that his influence is likely to wane in the next few seasons.

Conversely, given Gini’s importance to Jurgen Klopp, the No.5 is arguably deserving of improved terms that recognise his value to the side; hopefully the latest offering of terms proves to be just tempting enough to sign an extension.