The ideal team Klopp could start v Manchester United is actually strong all over

We might be in the midst of an injury crisis, and a strange loss of form, but the players who will likely take the field next weekend against Manchester United are all elite.

If nobody else gets injured in training, and Joel Matip manages to make the field in time, Jurgen Klopp is looking at a starting XI which will look something like this:

Alisson; Trent, Robbo, Matip, Fabinho; Thiago, Henderson, Gini; Mane, Salah, Firmino

That has no weak spots and is a better XI than any other side in the top flight, including United, is capable of putting out.

It obviously is without Virgil van Dijk, but bar the legendary Dutchman, that’s about as strong as we can lineup.

Naby Keita should also be able to make the bench, while Diogo Jota is still a few weeks from being able to make a Matchday Squad.

United are in their best period under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and will go ahead of us in the Premier League table if they win.

It’s imperative we stop this from happening – and we hope this week is spent getting the lads ready for an intense end to the month in which we’ve got a bunch of crucial fixtures to play.