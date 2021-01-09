Thiago lauds his new mate ‘Sadio Lad’ on Twitter

Thiago sent out a viral tweet last night that simply included pictures of himself with his new pal Sadio Mane!

The pair combined nicely in the second-half last night, as the Reds beat Aston Villa 4-1 in the FA Cup to ensure progression into the 4th Round.

Mane bagged a brace, to put himself on nine goals for the season, level with Diogo Jota as Liverpool’s second top scorer behind Mo Salah.

Thiago made a goal for Salah that was ruled out, then played incisive hockey assists in the buildup to Gini WIjnaldum’s effort, Mane’s header and also Liverpool’s fourth.

Both will be in the lineup to face Manchester United in nine days’ time – in what could be our most important fixture against our biggest rivals in years.

A win will put us three points clear of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side, while a defeat would put us three behind, with them having a game in hand.