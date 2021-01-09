(Video) Shaqiri makes instant impact in 30 minute cameo: two assists, incisive passes, great runs and more v Aston Villa

Last night was not quite the game we were all expecting it to be, for more reasons than one, however, a shining performance that may have gone overlooked after Thiago Alcantara’s introduction was that of Xherdan Shaqiri’s.

Providing two vital assists to help kill off the game, with the Reds only 2-1 up against Aston Villa’s kids, the Swiss international helped provide a much-welcome injection of creativity into a stale Liverpool attack.

We know it’s utterly insane to talk about given this wasn’t the Villans first-XI that we were facing, but credit must be given where it’s due and the winger is fully deserving of any and all plaudits that are sent his way.

READ MORE: Thiago leaves player for dead and plays inch-perfect through-ball, but Mo Salah goal ruled out

Last night, Shaqiri’s 30-minute-cameo helped drive Jurgen Klopp’s men on with a rallying second-half performance to seal the win we so desperately needed.

It’s a constant source of frustration for Reds fans that the 29-year-old is rarely given the nod to help change a game, though we do have to accept it’s hard not to trust our usual world-class lineup to do the job.

You can catch the clip below:

Xherdan Shaqiri v Aston Villa (A) FA Cup 20/21 pic.twitter.com/tEvo2jUFOn — GDon ☬ (@lfcgdon) January 8, 2021