(Video) Thiago leaves player for dead and plays inch-perfect through-ball, but Mo Salah goal ruled out

It says a lot that Liverpool have to bring Thiago off the bench against Aston Villa U23s, but there we have it.

The Spaniard immediately made us look like a better team, not that that’s a particularly big achievement given our outrageously poor first-half performance.

This moment didn’t lead to a goal, but it was beautiful. Thiago skinned a midfielder from a standing start, before beautifully feeding Neco Williams behind the backline.

The Welshman picked out Mo Salah, who was slightly offside, and who whose goal was therefore ruled out.

What a player Thiago is, though.

It’s the second clip in this compilation below!

