(Video) Thiago’s no-look backwards hook pass v Aston Villa you probably missed

Thiago came off the bench at half-time v Aston Villa last night and significantly improved everything about our strategy and performance.

In the opening 45 minutes, we were utterly predictable: recycle the ball around the back, give it to a fullback, wait an age, put in a cross that gets cleared.

In the second-half, Thiago’s introduction enabled us to play incisive balls centrally and Villa’s kids couldn’t deal with it. It was a surprise we only bagged three after the break, in fact.

This moment, which you can see at 18 seconds in the compilation below, was a particular highlight for us…

Thiago juggles the ball onto his knee, before scooping it behind him, without looking, right into Fabinho’s path.

Quite often, he’s just playing a different sport!

Thiago Alcântara vs Aston Villa pic.twitter.com/cV1OshFJjt — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) January 8, 2021