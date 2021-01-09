“We will sell top performers again if it makes financial sense” – RB Leipzig CEO pitches in on Upamecano links

Oliver Mintzlaff has said that RB Leipzig are prepared to sell their top talents, provided that a potential transfer makes financial as well as sporting sense, in light of recent speculation over Dayot Upamecano’s future, as reported by the Echo.

The Bundesliga star has been linked with a move to a number of elite European clubs including Liverpool and league rivals Bayern Munich.

“We have a squad that is very broad in terms of quality,” the Leipzig CEO admitted. “So we will sell top performers again if it makes financial sense and we can cope with it from a sporting point of view.”

While not directly mentioning the Frenchman, it’s thought that Mintzlaff’s words are in reference to the 22-year-old centre-half.

There’s no doubt that the German outfit have done extraordinarily well despite losing a host of top talent over the years to the Premier League from Naby Keita to Timo Werner.

Though the comments suggest that the club would be prepared to part ways with the highly-rated French international, we’d be extremely surprised if he were to leave in January, particularly to go to Liverpool considering our upcoming meeting in February.

Nonetheless, it’s a signing that Jurgen Klopp may find irresistible in the summer, if the Reds fail to land David Alaba on a free, as we are reportedly attempting to arrange.

It remains to be seen whether the German will find the right man in the winter window to help shore up the defence, but fortunately there’s plenty of time yet left to do so.