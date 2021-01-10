Alexander-Arnold leapfrogs Mbappe and Sancho to become third-most valuable player in the world

Trent Alexander-Arnold has become the third-most valuable footballer in the world, according to the latest report from the CIES Football Observatory (via the Echo).

Marcus Rashford and Erling Haaland take the first and second spots respectively, with last year’s top three – Kylian Mbappe, Raheem Stirling and Jadon Sancho – dropping behind Trent.

The list covers players from the top five European leagues, taking account a number factors, from club to contract length, to determine their valuations.

It’s not surprising to see the 22-year-old jumping up a place to make the top three this year, following the Reds’ first title win in thirty years.

Valued at £136.6m, the Englishman would command a particularly hefty transfer fee for any interested party – not that the right-back is in any rush to leave Anfield (nor would the club let him leave in a million years).

It’s an astonishing amount for a player who’s still miles away from realising his true potential; under Jurgen Klopp, we can only begin to imagine how much further he’ll improve over the next few years.

Despite a recent blip in form, we’ll be backing Alexander-Arnold to pick up his performances as we head into the latter half of the season, and increase his value further in the CIES’ next report.