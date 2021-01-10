David Alaba makes lofty demands known as Liverpool circle – report

Liverpool may be forced to walk away from a potential move for David Alaba after Fabrizio Romano revealed the Austria international is demanding a huge wage.

The Reds have been linked with the Bayern Munich star for a little while now, with his contract running out in just six months’ time.

Romano claims Alaba is asking for a yearly wage of €12million (just over £10.8m) – which would make him our second-highest paid player after Mohamed Salah.

As the Italian journo told GMS, the versatile midfielder’s new club would also have to pay excessive commissions to sign him on a Bosman transfer.

MORE: Liverpool transfer rumours rated – including Botman, Alaba & Balogun

Earlier this month, GOAL’s Romeo Agresti revealed both Liverpool and Real Madrid have tabled offers of £9.1million to Alaba – which now appears to be around £2m per annum shy.

Real Madrid are seen as Alaba’s favoured club of choice, but Jurgen Klopp and Thiago Alcantara could try to convince the Austria international to opt for Anfield instead.

The resourceful defender-turned-midfielder can play in various positions and could offer the Reds depth at centre-half, left-back and central midfield, the latter of which could be extra valuable considering a lack of news on Gini Wijnaldum’s contract situation.