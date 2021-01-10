Emile Heskey suggests Liverpool already have Wijnaldum contingency plan in place

Speaking on the speculation around Gini Wijnaldum’s Liverpool future, former star Emile Heskey suggested that the club likely already have a “replacement in mind” should the Dutchman not extend his contract.

With his current terms expiring in the summer, the midfielder is technically free to open negotiations with other sides, though he has reportedly informed his employers that he will provide an answer to their latest offer before talking with anyone else.

“I would love him to stay. If he does go, do you think Liverpool don’t have replacements or a replacement in mind?” the former striker told Stadium Astro (via the Echo). “He’s going to be 31 [in November] so he’s probably the wrong side of what everyone classes as being on the up.”

The No.5 has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, with manager, Ronald Koeman said to be very interested in attaining his compatriot’s services.

We at the EOTK would dearly love to see the former Newcastle man spend the rest of his best years at Anfield, where he’s already a vital part of Klopp’s plans.

The lure of Catalonia is a hard thing to resist, but considering the Spanish outfit’s current troubles – not to mention the fact that Koeman’s future is also in doubt – would a move to the continent be advisable right now?

Wijnaldum would undoubtedly receive the bumper contract he’s looking for in La Liga, but we sincerely doubt it would be enough to hide the drawbacks of such a switch.

We’d expect the Liverpool hierarchy to have already prepared their list of targets, in anticipation of the Dutch international’s departure, but let’s hope that we won’t have to use it.