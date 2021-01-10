‘I have not seen a better central defender this season’ – Martin Keown urges LFC to sign Southampton man

Martin Keown has advised Liverpool to once again return to Southampton to solve their defensive concerns, but this time by putting in a bid for Jannik Vestergaard.

The club’s signing of Virgil van Dijk (among a host of others) proved to be pivotal – alongside that of Alisson Becker – to delivering the title back to Anfield last term.

“I was looking at Vestergaard playing for Southampton, and I will say this on record,” the 54-year-old told talkSPORT (via Caught Offside). “I have not seen a better central defender this season, and I looked at his contract situation.”

“I am not trying to cause a problem for Southampton, and I thought that maybe that would be a player that Jurgen Klopp would go after,” the former defender added. “He has been brilliant this season.”

While we do have a history with the South Coast side, we’d have to question how prepared the club’s hierarchy would be to see another towering defender make the switch to Merseyside.

It’s an interesting suggestion from the former Arsenal defender – particularly given the lack of speculation linking him to a Liverpool move.

Given the centre-half’s age however, we’d imagine that Jurgen Klopp would be a little reluctant to bring a player onboard who was likely to command a hefty transfer fee at this stage of the year (despite his contract ending next summer).

That’s not to mention the fact that, in consideration of his age, the Dane would likely require some promises over playing time, which would be difficult to keep once Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez return to the fold.

Vestergaard is no doubt talented, but this one seems a little unrealistic at the moment for us.