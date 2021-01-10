(Image) When Liverpool will learn FA Cup fate and who they could draw

The fixtures for the FA Cup fourth and fifth rounds will be announced in a double draw tomorrow at 7:10 PM and 7:23 PM respectively.

Following their 4-1 victory at Villa Park on Friday, Liverpool are joined by a number of the Premier League’s ‘top six’ in the next round of the competition.

At the time of writing, Brighton and Newport County are locked in a stalemate in extra time, with the winner of the tie to take the No.31 ball and the second-to-last spot being handed to the victor of tomorrow’s clash between West Ham and Stockport.

A final ball is due to be handed to either one of Shrewsbury or Southampton, however, following a COVID-19 outbreak at the League One club, the FA are set to decide what will happen with the postponed cup game next week.

While we’d fear no one going into the next round, there are certainly (with all due respect) easier routes through to the fifth round.

Have a look at the image below, courtesy of the FA website: