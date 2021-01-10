(Images) Jurgen Klopp spotted at Marine… though all is not as it seems

Marine’s clash with Tottenham in the FA Cup third round had a surprise visitor in Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp… in the form of a cardboard cutout!

The Mariners were down 4-0 close to the break, at the time of writing, when the camera caught a spectator clasping onto the German’s shoulder.

The ‘Kloppelganger’ (sorry), as he has been dubbed on social media, was quickly noted by you all on the Twittersphere, with many delighting in the find.

READ MORE: (Image) Referee admits to big Pickford mistake in Merseyside derby

It’s a shame how the scoreline is currently panning out for the Merseyside-based club, but whatever the final result, the team can hold their heads high after getting this far.

We know Klopp looks a little disappointed here, but we’ve no doubt he’ll be happily cheering on the eighth-tier side back at home.

Have a look at the images below:

Klopp is at the @MarineAFC game with what looks like Mike from Suits. pic.twitter.com/Z14kATbNNf — Mick Moran (@m1cklfc) January 10, 2021

Hey! Jurgen Klopp made it out to the match! pic.twitter.com/hs75JdLBEN — Michael Clair (@michaelsclair) January 10, 2021