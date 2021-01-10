Liverpool hold talks over centre-half loan deal with European cluster – report

Liverpool have reportedly held talks with clubs from Germany, Belgium and Switzerland over an apparent loan deal of young centre-half Sepp van den Berg.
According to the reliable Neil Jones of GOAL, the Premier League champions are keen on the 19-year-old picking up first-team experience for the future.
The reporter has revealed that talks have already taken place between Liverpool and a cluster of European clubs, with a deal expected to be struck this coming week.
For van den Berg, this news paints a clear picture – the teenager is not deemed good enough to be used as a rotation player in the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez – unlike Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips.
That’s not to say the Dutch youngster has much to worry about, he’s been with the club for just 18 months and a loan deal could be the making of him.
Signing from FC Zwolle for £1.3million, van den Berg arrived at Anfield with a lot of promise but has struggled to break out of Barry Lewtas’ U23 squad this season.
Should the centre-half join the right side, he could have a Harvey Elliott-esque boom in form.