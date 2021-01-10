Liverpool tipped to sign two established centre-backs this year

It doesn’t look like Liverpool are going to be signing a centre-half this winter in what should be a quiet month for the Premier League champions.

The uber-reliable Melissa Reddy believes the Reds will be forcing themselves into bringing in two ‘established’ defenders in the summer, due to inactivity this month.

Writing for the Independent, the journalist theorises that if Liverpool are to sign a new centre-half this summer they’d need to get ‘creative’ with a possible loan deal.

‘No move is better than the wrong move’ is what the club believe despite the defensive injury crisis this season, according to Reddy.

Signing two established central defenders in the summer would certainly be an intriguing move by Liverpool, who are honestly in need of reinforcements this winter.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all fully fit, how often would they play? Admittedly, two more centre-backs would come in handy this season! But our injuries have been unpredictable.

Reddy makes no claims as to who Liverpool could make a move for, so it’s anyone’s guess what names are on the drawing board.

Fabrizio Romano has cryptically suggested Sven Botman could be a long-term target and we at Empire of the Kop are aware of the Reds’ initial interest in Ozan Kabak.