(Photo) Carragher dons half LFC & EFC inspired Marine kit ahead of Spurs clash

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has shared a photo of himself wearing a special Marine shirt ahead of the Crosby club’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup.

The former England international was sent a remixed version of the Mariners’ anniversary home kit, with both red and blue featuring on the sides of the black and gold top.

Sponsored by Cravendale, the idea behind the one-off wearable is to unite the red and blue halves of Liverpool ahead of Marine’s big game against Spurs tonight – and we love it!

Take a look at the photo below: